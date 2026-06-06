Florence Shut out in Series Opening Loss

Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (14-11) fell to the Washington Wild Things 10-0 on Friday night to open the three-game series.

Jonaiker Villalobos grabbed the ball for Florence, looking to build off consecutive six-inning starts. Washington got on the board early with the first four players reaching base and all four of them scoring to take a 4-0 lead. Washington added one more in the second before Villalobos settled in, down 5-0. The Southpaw finished with 5.1 innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits and collecting four strikeouts.

The Y'alls offense had nothing for Washington after yesterday's 20-run affair. Florence was manhandled by Kobe Foster, who delivered a complete-game shutout and surrendered only three hits. Brett Blomquist collected two hits, and Milo Rushord had the other. The only other baserunner for Florence was a walk to Brendan Bobo in the second.

Blake Donnan and Nathan Darden finished the game off from the bullpen. Donnan ended with 1.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit and two walks. Darden made his professional debut, tossing one inning but surrendering three runs, two earned, on two hits.

Florence and Washington will return to battle tomorrow for game two of the three-game series. LHP Evan Webster draws the start for Florence and will oppose Washington's RHP Hector Garcia. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2026

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