Florence Shut out in Series Opening Loss
Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (14-11) fell to the Washington Wild Things 10-0 on Friday night to open the three-game series.
Jonaiker Villalobos grabbed the ball for Florence, looking to build off consecutive six-inning starts. Washington got on the board early with the first four players reaching base and all four of them scoring to take a 4-0 lead. Washington added one more in the second before Villalobos settled in, down 5-0. The Southpaw finished with 5.1 innings, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits and collecting four strikeouts.
The Y'alls offense had nothing for Washington after yesterday's 20-run affair. Florence was manhandled by Kobe Foster, who delivered a complete-game shutout and surrendered only three hits. Brett Blomquist collected two hits, and Milo Rushord had the other. The only other baserunner for Florence was a walk to Brendan Bobo in the second.
Blake Donnan and Nathan Darden finished the game off from the bullpen. Donnan ended with 1.2 innings, allowing one run on one hit and two walks. Darden made his professional debut, tossing one inning but surrendering three runs, two earned, on two hits.
Florence and Washington will return to battle tomorrow for game two of the three-game series. LHP Evan Webster draws the start for Florence and will oppose Washington's RHP Hector Garcia. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.
Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2026
- Bird Dawgs Fall, 17-4, in Lopsided Loss - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Otters Can't Find Enough Offense in Series Opener - Evansville Otters
- Team Effort Powers Boomers to Victory - Schaumburg Boomers
- Titans Stun ValleyCats in Extra-Innings Thriller - Ottawa Titans
- Capitales Score Early and Often, Top Crushers 9-2 - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boulders Roll Behind Genther's Record 10 RBI's - New York Boulders
- Ben Harris Dazzles, Grizzlies Shut out Mud Monsters - Gateway Grizzlies
- Mud Monsters Blanked by Grizzlies in Series Opener - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Kobe Foster Spins Shutout, Offense Plates 10 in Series Opener - Washington Wild Things
- Bird Dawgs Fall 17-3 in Lopsided Loss - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Florence Shut out in Series Opening Loss - Florence Y'alls
- Mud Monsters Reinforce Pitching, Activate Thiels, Sign Elliott - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Miners Outlast ValleyCats 9-8 to Capture Road Series - Sussex County Miners
- Mud Monsters See Eight-Run Lead Vanish as Otters Take Sudden-Death Game - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Otters Erase Eight-Run Deficit to Win Series - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florence Y'alls Stories
- Florence Shut out in Series Opening Loss
- Chaos in Kentucky
- Florence Escapes with 13-12 Win
- Florence Walloped by Windy City
- Florence Completes Sweep