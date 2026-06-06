Boulders Roll Behind Genther's Record 10 RBI's
Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
New York Boulders News Release
Pomona, NY - The Boulders got a franchise record (and Frontier League record-tying) ten RBI's from SS Fritz Genther as they rolled over the Down East Bird Dawgs 17-4 in the first of a three-game series at Clover Stadium on Friday night.
New York (14-10) grabbed the lead with a five-run bottom of the third inning, highlighted by Genther's two-run single.
He added a two-run double in the Boulders' five-run fifth, a grand slam in the sixth, and then a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh.
2B Kyle Hess equaled the franchise record with five runs scored on a night every starting hitter in the New York lineup reached base at least twice.
LHP Alex Barker (W, 2-1 / 7 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 2 BB, 2 K) pitched a season-high seven innings before RHP Scott Harper and LHP Cobe Reeves wrapped things up
The Boulders improved to 9-4 all-time vs. the Bird Dawgs, with the middle game of the series on tap for tomorrow (Saturday) night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm EDT.
Also of note:
* DH Jason Agresti (4-for-6, 2 RBI's) and CF Julian Boyd (2-for-5, 2 runs) both extended their hitting streaks to 4 games
* Boyd scored exactly 2 runs for the 3rd time in 4 games
* 3B Santino Rosso (2-for-5, walk, run, 2 RBI's) made it 10 straight home games with at least one hit (17-for-41 / .415)
-- Written by Marc Ernay
Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2026
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- Team Effort Powers Boomers to Victory - Schaumburg Boomers
- Titans Stun ValleyCats in Extra-Innings Thriller - Ottawa Titans
- Capitales Score Early and Often, Top Crushers 9-2 - Lake Erie Crushers
- Boulders Roll Behind Genther's Record 10 RBI's - New York Boulders
- Ben Harris Dazzles, Grizzlies Shut out Mud Monsters - Gateway Grizzlies
- Mud Monsters Blanked by Grizzlies in Series Opener - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Kobe Foster Spins Shutout, Offense Plates 10 in Series Opener - Washington Wild Things
- Bird Dawgs Fall 17-3 in Lopsided Loss - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Florence Shut out in Series Opening Loss - Florence Y'alls
- Mud Monsters Reinforce Pitching, Activate Thiels, Sign Elliott - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Miners Outlast ValleyCats 9-8 to Capture Road Series - Sussex County Miners
- Mud Monsters See Eight-Run Lead Vanish as Otters Take Sudden-Death Game - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Otters Erase Eight-Run Deficit to Win Series - Evansville Otters
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