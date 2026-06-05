Mud Monsters Reinforce Pitching, Activate Thiels, Sign Elliott

Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







SAUGET, Ill. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have bolstered their pitching staff with the return of right-hander Brenton Thiels from the 7-Day Injured List and the signing and activation of left-hander Eric Elliott.

Thiels was placed on the 7-Day Injured List on May 29. The 7-foot Louisiana native is in his second season with the Mud Monsters and his first as a starting pitcher.

In his last outing on May 28 against Tri-City, Thiels turned in his best start of the season, allowing two runs on six hits across 5.2 innings while walking four and striking out three.

Elliott, a native of Bowie, Maryland, signed with the Mud Monsters during the offseason and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster before an early-season injury limited his availability.

After being released earlier in the season, the southpaw returns healthy and will look to make his professional debut with Mississippi.

Elliott arrives after a collegiate career that included stops at Delaware State, the Community College of Baltimore County, Maryland Eastern Shore and Jackson State.

Following his transfer to Jackson State, Elliott broke out in 2025, making 13 starts while striking out 95 batters across 74 innings. He later continued his development with the Martinsville Mustangs of the Coastal Plain League.

Joining reliever Gage Bihm and starter Art Joven as the club's third left-handed pitcher, Elliott provides Mississippi with additional versatility and another arm from the left side as the 2026 season continues.







Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2026

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