Otters Erase Eight-Run Deficit to Win Series

Published on June 5, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (15-8) come all the way back from an eight run deficit to win a marathon against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (10-14) to win the series.

Mississippi opened the scoring in the first inning for the second straight game with three runs.

After Evansville put up one in the bottom of the second, the Monsters tried to pull away. Six straight hitters reached base to start the third inning. By the time the inning came to a close, it was 9-1 Mississippi.

Both teams would exchange runs to make it 10-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth. The Otters would make things interesting, scoring four runs off of five singles. Sam Linscott's two-run single made it 10-6.

Mississippi extended its lead with a single run, but it all unraveled for them in the bottom half.

Dennis Pierce led off the inning with a solo home run. The next three batters would reach. After a groundout, Jon Ponder sent a ball into left field, scoring Linscott and LG Castillo to tie the game at 11-11. A bases-loaded walk drawn by Blake Robertson gave the Otters their first lead of the game and Marcos Gonzalez singled in Logan Brown. A season-high seven-run inning propelled the Otters to a massive comeback, leaving the seventh inning up 13-11.

Mississippi still had some fight in them. As Junior Cerda tried for his fifth save, a triple and errant throw tied the game. A scoreless bottom of the ninth by Gage Bihm sent the game to extra innings tied at 13-13.

Cerda shined in the tenth inning, striking out two and not allowing the commissioner's runner to even advance to third. Chris Barraza came in for Mississippi and matched him in the bottom half.

The Otters chose to pitch for sudden death, and almost immediately Cerda got a crucial double play ball to eliminate the sudden death runner at first. He got Reed to ground out to end the game, the Otters winning 13-13 via Frontier League Sudden Death rules.

Evansville fought its way to 15-8 on the season, winning the series against Mississippi and advancing to 12-3 at home.

The Otters head back on the road for six games starting tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. CT against the Schaumburg Boomers at Wintrust Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 5, 2026

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