Otters Drop Series Middle Game against Mud Monsters

Published on June 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (14-8) only managed four hits as they dropped game two of the series against the Mississippi Mud Monsters (10-13).

Ryan Wiltse got the start for the Otters against Jackson Smith for the Mud Monsters.

The Monsters would put up a couple of runs in the top of the first inning on a two-run home run.

Evansville responded in the bottom of the third, taking advantage of two errors in the inning to tie the game, then Blake Robertson's RBI groundout gave them a 3-2 lead.

The lead didn't last long as Mississippi snagged six hits in the top of the fourth, to bring in four runs and put the Mud Monsters up by three.

The Mud Monsters put up one more run in the fifth, as well as one in the ninth, to clinch the victory. After the three-run third inning, the Otters only found the run column once more.

Mississippi's bullpen gave up one hit in the last four innings: a solo home run from Jon Ponder, his third long shot of the season.

Evansville's bullpen was also good today, headlined by the professional debuts from new signings Joe Morrissey, Nathan Anderson and Dylan Zentko. All three of them threw scoreless frames in their first pro outings, with Anderson striking out Slater Schield for his first pro strikeout.

Evansville drops to 14-7 and are still looking for their first win on a Wednesday. Mississippi rises to 10-13 and is now 4-0 on Wednesdays.

The Otters look to take the series in the rubber game tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. CT at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field before heading on the road for a six-game trip.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.