Wild Things Clip Grizzlies with Strong Pitching

Published on June 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things received a strong start from Zander Sechrist en route to his first win as a Wild Thing as he went 6.1 innings of two-run ball for his second-straight quality start. They also got good bullpen work from the combination of Chad Coles, Michael Foltz Jr. and Tyler Davis, who earned the save with a 1-2-3 ninth in the 3-2 win.

Gateway scored in the first inning after a leadoff walk, sac bunt and a run-scoring single, but that's all the Grizzlies got until the sixth inning when Dale Thomas drove in his second of the game with a solo homer, his second of the series. Sechrist went 6.1 innings and allowed four hits and two runs with a walk, a hit by pitch and three punchouts.

Chad Coles stranded two inherited runners and one of his own in the seventh to get out of dodge. Michael Foltz Jr. worked a quick and clean eighth for a hold and Davis a 1-2-3 ninth for the save, his fourth.

The Wild Things got three singles in the third to load the bases with two away and back-to-back walks issued to EJ Cumbo and Andrew Czech brought home a 2-1 lead in the third for Washington. It extended in the bottom of the fifth on Isaias Quiroz's second homer of the season down the left field line.

Tomorrow, Washington will look for its second-straight regular-season sweep of the Gateway Grizzlies on a Thirsty Thursday, presented by the Molson Coors Beverage Company and Summer St. Paddy's presented by Evan Williams. Gates open at 6 p.m. and first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Maddox Long will take the ball for the Wild Things coming off a strong night in Schaumburg.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2026

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