Gonzalez's Two Homers Lead Otters to Come-From-Behind Victory

Published on June 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (14-7) pull off another comeback at home behind more great offense to beat the Mississippi Mud Monsters (9-13) in game one of the series.

It was Landon Willeman getting the start for Evansville against Hunter Belton for Mississippi.

Both teams would score one run in the third inning, Kyle Booker bringing in Tevis Payne II for the Monsters and an error scoring Sam Linscott for the Otters.

The offenses would come to life starting in the fourth. Mississippi opened the frame with a double and went on to score five runs in the top half.

The Otters responded in kind with three in the bottom of the fourth. Marcos Gonzalez hit a two-run home run and T.J. Salvaggio hit a sacrifice fly to make it 6-4.

Mississippi brought its lead back to three with one in the top of the fifth. It was the first earned run given up by Andrew Garcia this season, ending his scoreless streak at a team-high 11.1 innings.

Evansville had its own monster inning in the bottom of the sixth. Gonzalez hit a solo home run, his second of the day, to take Belton out of the game. The next four batters would reach, all of them scoring. Jon Ponder singled in LG Castillo, Amani Jones brought in Sam Linscott, then Logan Brown ripped a single into center to score two more to give the Otters a 9-7 lead.

Nolan Thebiay was the star out of the bullpen today, his 2.2 scoreless innings giving the offense a chance to come back.

Junior Cerda would convert on his fourth save after a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts.

Evansville moves to 14-7, seven games over .500 for the second time this season. They are now 11-2 at home and their five-run comeback is the second largest this season.

The Otters look to go eight games over .500 for the first time this season in an early afternoon game tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. CST at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2026

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