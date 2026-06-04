Crushers Leak Runs Late in 9-4 Loss to Aigles

Published on June 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Trois-Rivières, QC - The Lake Erie Crushers (11-12) dropped the middle game 9-4 to Trois-Rivières (7-14) on Wednesday, as the Aigles took the first series of the Crushers' Canadian road trip. Lake Erie held the lead after six innings of work, but the game would get out of hand quickly in the 7th and 8th frames.

Both pitchers worked quickly through the first two frames, but the Aigles struck first in the 3rd. Former Crusher 2B Kenen Irizarry blasted his second homer in as many days over the towering right field wall, giving Trois-Rivieres a 2-0 lead.

Trois-Rivières went to their bullpen for the first time in the 4th, as RHP Lucas Vega would take over to face the Crushers lineup. CF Joe Redfield found his way to third courtesy of some problematic pitches from the new man on the mound. A DH Samuel Benjamin RBI groundout plated Lake Erie's first run. Then, RF Garret Pike sent 1B Jacob Tobias home on an RBI single and scored on a two-RBI knock by SS Jarrod Watkins. Lake Erie flipped momentum and the score, 4-2.

The Aigles continued the 4th inning scoring when CF Justin Farmer singled to score 3B John Montes, upping the tension in the one run contest, 4-3.

Crushers starter RHP Bob Helt worked into the 5th, but he was pulled as he finished his night with the final line of 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K, on 92 pitches.

LHP Branden Noriega came on with the tying-run on second and two outs, trying to get out of the 5th inning and close Helt's line. John Montes laced a single into right field and former Crushers outfielder Sam Franco barreled around third trying to tie the game. However, RF Garret Pike threw an absolute laser to home, gunning down Franco to end the inning and keeping the Crushers ahead 4-3.

The Crushers had opportunities in the middle innings to tack on runs, putting men in scoring position in the 5th and 6th innings, but nothing would come of their threats as the Aigles bullpen stayed the course.

The Aigles leveled the score on two doubles in the 7th inning from 1B Emmanuel Tapia and John Montes, the latter of which came with two outs and two strikes against RHP Christian Scafidi. The game was tied 4-4 heading to the 8th.

LF Francesco Barbieri led off the bottom of the 8th with a double, then scored the go-ahead run on a triple from C Connor Hicks. Hicks sent a fly ball into center field that Joe Redfield made a superman effort for, but he came up empty, allowing Trois-Rivieres to retake the lead, 5-4.

Lake Erie pulled the plug on Scafidi's night, but even with closer RHP Brandyn Sittinger on to pitch, the game continued to unravel. The Aigles plated four more runs in the frame, sending all nine men to the plate in the inning. When the dust settled, Trois-Rivieres led 9-4, a score that would hold as final.

Alexander Castro (1-0) was the winning pitcher for the Aigles, part of their six-reliever bullpen game. Christian Scafidi (0-1) recorded the loss in his first decision of the year in relief.

The Crushers will try to salvage a game against Trois-Rivières Aigles tomorrow, June 4th at 7:05pm. The Crushers return to ForeFront Field to face the Evansville Otters on Tuesday, June 8th on a $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2026

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