Bats Struggle in Loss to Washington

Published on June 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







WASHINGTON, PA. - The Gateway Grizzlies' troubles at the plate continued Wednesday night at EQT Park, losing 3-2 to the Washington Wild Things to clinch their first series loss in two weeks.

Dale Thomas provided the offensive spark for Gateway in the second straight game, getting the scoring started quickly in the first. Squaring off against Washington southpaw Zander Sechrist (1-3), Thomas singled up the middle to score Victor Castillo for a 1-0 first inning lead.

It was early run support for Xander Lovin (0-3) who submitted his strongest and longest start of the season in the losing effort. Lovin walked in a pair of Wild Things with the bases loaded to relinquish the Grizzlies' lead in the third inning but bounced back nicely afterwards for a quality start. A solo home run by Isaias Quiroz to lead off the fifth inning and make it 3-1 Washington was the only other damage against Lovin, who finished with six innings and three runs allowed, striking out three.

After the early damage, Gateway was smothered by Sechrist, who allowed just one run and threw only 71 pitches into the seventh inning. In that inning, Thomas yet again did his part, leading off the frame with a mammoth home run to draw Gateway closer at 3-2.

The Grizzlies would then have a golden chance to equalize later in the inning after Jose Alvarez doubled, Sawyer Smith was hit by a pitch, and Davie Morgan walked to load the bases with just one out, chasing Sechrist from the game, and putting the tying run at third base. But Mitchell Sanford popped out to shallow left field, and Castillo grounded out to second base, sealing Gateway's fate in their second straight loss.

The Grizzlies will look to avoid the sweep and close their road trip out with a win on Thursday, June 4, at 6:05 p.m. CT, with Gage Vailes taking the mound for the start at EQT Park opposite Washington's Maddox Long.







Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2026

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