Florence Escapes with 13-12 Win

Published on June 3, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (13-10) survived a hit parade from Windy City for a 13-12 win on Wednesday night.

Zac Westcott took the hill for Florence, looking to right the ship after a pair of tough starts his last two times out. The Frontier League veteran didn't fare any better tonight, allowing a run in the first, four in the second, and was pulled after a leadoff homer in the fourth. Westcott finished with three complete frames, surrendering six runs on eight hits and only picking up one strikeout.

The Florence offense provided support all night, but just wasn't backed by the pitching early. The Y'alls used four hits and an error to plate five runs in the first inning and take a 5-1 lead. The lead didn't last long, but they scored another run in the second to make it a 6-5 game. The two innings featured an RBI double from Brendan Bobo, an RBI single from Zade Richardson, and a three-run double from Garrett Broussard.

Eddie Kaftan relieved Zac Westcott in the fourth, looking to provide some extended relief. Kaftan was hit around, but an error from Brett Blomquist that would've closed the inning really hurt his line. Kaftan ended up being pulled by an injury after just .2 innings, allowing four runs, one earned, on four hits. Chase Hopewell closed the inning with the Y'alls trailing 10-6.

The offense went back to work in the fourth with a little help from the Windy City pitching. Jackson Tucker got the inning going with a one-out single, but it was three walks and a hit-by-pitch that ignited the offense and loaded the bases for Blomquist. The shortstop was granted redemption and he ripped his second grand slam of the season to put Florence in front 12-10.

Blomquist came through again in the seventh when he doubled to lead off the inning, then came home to score on a wild pitch to make it 13-11. In the top of the eighth, Blake Donnan took over on the mound and quickly had runners on first and third with nobody out. Tucker caught a flyball in centerfield and threw a bullet to the plate to bang out a crucial Windy City run.

Aidan McEvoy entered in the ninth to close this one out with a two-run lead. A leadoff walk immediately brought the tying run to the plate, and two singles made it a 13-12 game with the tying run just 90 feet away. McEvoy stayed composed and rolled a groundout to pick up his league-high seventh save.

Florence and Windy City battle again tomorrow night in the finale of their first three-game series of the season. LHP Liam Alpern grabs the ball for Florence and opposes Windy City's RHP Dante Maietta. First pitch is set for 6:54 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 3, 2026

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