Cardiac Y'alls Strike Comeback Win

Published on June 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (18-12) walked off the New Jersey Jackals 13-12 to take home a series sweep.

Jonaiker Villalobos took the hill for the Y'alls, retiring six of the first seven Jackals he faced. New Jersey got on the board against Villalobos in the third with a leadoff homer and followed with two more hits to take a 2-0 lead. Villalobos struggled again in the fifth when the Jackals had four hits in the inning and chased the southpaw from the game. The 2025 All-Star couldn't rebound from his last time out, leaving the game with 4.1 innings and six runs on eight hits.

After scoring 17 and 14 runs in the first two games of the series, the Y'alls offense slipped on an early opportunity when they stranded the bases loaded in the first. Down 2-0 in the bottom of the third, Tyler Shaneyfelt led off with a ground rule double and was brought home on an RBI single from Hank Zeisler.

Down 6-1, Zac Westcott took over for Villalobos in the fifth and was able to limit some damage but was still hit around. The Jackals scored five runs in the seventh to take a commanding 11-1 lead.

With their backs against the wall, the Y'alls got to work in the seventh. The first three hitters reached base with singles, including an RBI from Jackson Tucker. Zade Richardson brought home two runs when he roped a single to make it an 11-4 game. Westcott picked up the offense, firing a scoreless eighth to end his line at 3.2 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits, but giving Florence a chance.

In the bottom of the eighth, Florence crawled all the way back to life. The first five hitters all notched base hits with RBI knocks from Harbison and Tucker, plus a two-run single from Shaneyfelt to make it 11-8. Richardson brought home Shaneyfelt with a sacrifice fly, and Milo Rushford scored Bobo on an RBI double to bring the lead down to just one. With two away and Rushford in scoring position, Garrett Broussard roped a two-run blast to erase a 10-run deficit and give Florence a 12-11 lead heading to the ninth.

Aidan McEvoy entered for the save but immediately gave up a solo blast to tie the game up at 12-12. In the bottom of the ninth with one away, Jackson Tucker crushed a walk-off bomb deep into the night to seal a 13-12 win and complete the sweep of New Jersey.

Florence heads to Gateway, IL to open a three-game series with the Grizzlies on Friday night. LHP Evan Webster draws the start for Florence, looking to win his sixth straight. First pitch set for 7:30 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2026

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