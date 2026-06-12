Late Surge Sends Boomers to Win in Finale at Gateway

Published on June 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SAUGET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored in each of their last three ventures to the plate to grab a 5-2 road victory over the Gateway Grizzlies in the series finale on Thursday night.

Gateway strung together three consecutive singles in the third to grab a 1-0 lead. Schaumburg was able to tie the game in the fourth when Kyle Fitzgerald singled home Myles Beale with two outs. Gateway briefly led 2-1 in the sixth but the Boomers scored twice without a hit in the seventh to lead 3-2. Alex Calarco walked and scored the tying run on an error. Alec Craig put the Boomers ahead for the first time with a sacrifice fly. Cole Turney hammered an opposite field solo homer in the eighth to move the lead to 4-2 and Craig capped the scoring with another sacrifice fly in the ninth. The win was the first on the road since May 9 and put the brakes on a franchise record 12-game slide away from home.

Ross Thompson dazzled on the mound to earn his fifth win, tied for the most in the league. Thompson tossed six strong and allowed two runs on seven hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Holland Townes came out of the bullpen with two scoreless frames and Caleb Riedel worked around a triple in the ninth to record his third save. The offense finished with seven hits and logged only 14 in the series but grabbed a win in the finale. Beale tallied a pair of hits. Craig drove home two runs while Christian Fedko reached base twice.

The Boomers (15-15) continue the roadtrip on Friday at Evansville with a 6:35pm contest. RHP Buddie Pindel (2-1, 3.34) will take the ball in the opener from historic Bosse Field. The team will return home on June 16 to begin a six-game homestand. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2026

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