Crushers Drop Seesaw Battle in Finale with Evansville

Published on June 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (14-16) got behind early, pushed back, but ultimately fell in the finale with the Evansville Otters (18-11) by a final score of 9-5 at ForeFront Field.

The Otters got out to an early lead against Lake Erie LHP Dylan Delvecchio. Evansville 1B Dennis Pierce popped a 1st inning three-run homer. The Crushers got an immediate answer in the bottom of the 1st on a leadoff homer from 2B Pavin Parks, his fifth of the season. At the end of the opening frame, it was 3-1 Otters.

SS TJ Salvaggio got a hold of a ball in the 2nd inning for a two-run homer to extend the Otters' lead to 5-1.

In the 4th the Crushers finally figured out RHP J.D. Encarnacion. All with two outs, the Crushers put men on the basepaths, then RF Garret Pike smoked an RBI double for the first tally. Then, CF Sebastian Alexander lined a single up the middle to plate two more runs. Lake Erie made it 5-4.

In the 5th, Pavin Parks struck again for his second homer of the day, tying the game 5-5 in the 5th.

However, in the top of the 6th, the Otters had a two-out rally of their own. TJ Salvaggio put a ball to the wall in left and brought LF Mark Black all the way around from first to give Evansville the lead. They'd plate another run on an infield grounder to no man's land. The Otters led 7-5 into the later innings.

The Otters added some insurance runs in the top of the 9th courtesy of DH LG Castillo. His two-run line drive single put Evansville up 9-5 - a score that would hold as final.

JD Encarnacion (1-1) pitched enough to stay in line for the win. Dawson Hargrove (0-1) was pinned with the loss in relief.

The Crushers ship off to the Windy City tomorrow, June 12th to play the ThunderBolts at 7:35pm ET. They'll return home next Tuesday, June 16th to begin a six-game homestand highlighted by Military Appreciation Night on Friday, June 19th at 7pm with a special military jersey auction and postgame fireworks display.

For information on season ticket memberships visit lecrushers.com or call (440) 934-3636, and be sure to follow our socials @LECrushers on Instagram/Facebook/X.







Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2026

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