Tonight's Game, Thursday, June 11, Cancelled

Published on June 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







Due to the forecast of severe weather, tonight's game (Thursday, June 11) has been CANCELLED.

Here is what you need to know regarding tonight's rain out...

- Paid individual game tickets for Thursday, June 11 can be exchanged for any remaining game during the 2026 season. If you have hard paper game tickets you must exchange those in-person at the box office either in-advance or on the gamedate you wish to attend. Those with digital tickets (purchased on-line) can exchange them in-person at the box office or call us at 708-489-2255 for the exchange.

- Group outing leaders (suites and other parties) will be contacted by their ticket rep for options

- Those that receive tickets through their little league as part of our Play Like a Pro Program will be notified through their league for your specific rain check option.

- Unfortunately this is the final time tonight's opponent, the Washington Wild Things, will be in Crestwood. Tonight's cancellation will be made up as part of a doubleheader on the road in Washington later this season.

Please call us at 708-489-2255 for any questions you may have. Thank you for your understanding and stay safe tonight!







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