Wild Things and ThunderBolts Postponed, to be Made up June 24 at EQT Park

Published on June 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







CRESTWOOD, Il. (June 11) - The scheduled two-game series finale at Ozinga Field between the Windy City ThunderBolts and Washington Wild Things has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather in the Chicago area. The game, because Washington does not return to Ozinga Field in the 2026 regular season, will be made up Wednesday, June 24 as part of a single-admission doubleheader with game one starting at 5:05 p.m.

The Wednesday, June 24 ticket holders can start getting into the ballpark at 4 p.m. Tickets for that day are good for both games. Game two of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

The doubleheader gives the Wild Things eight games in six days, with a rainout makeup already scheduled for Saturday, June 26 when Joliet is in town that weekend, giving fans even more opportunity to see the club in action and enjoy the fun at EQT Park.

The Wild Things are on their way home to begin a six-game homestand with the New Jersey Jackals coming into town for the weekend, starting with Italian Heritage Night and Fireworks Friday presented by Mancini's Bakery tomorrow, Friday, June 12 at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets for the weekend are still available at www.washingtonwildthings.com.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2026

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