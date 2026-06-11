ThunderBolts Lose Lopsided Series Opener

Published on June 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Anthony Brocato's three home runs led the way for the Washington Wild Things as they dealt the ThunderBolts a 13-0 defeat in the series opener at Ozinga Field Wednesday night.

The teams traded zeroes for the first few innings before Washington (19-9) hit the scoreboard in the top of the third. With two outs, Antonio Monroy hit an RBI single, giving the Wild Things a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

They added three runs in the fourth in a rally that began with a Jeff Liquori solo homer. Caleb Ketchup and Kyle Edwards also had RBI hits in the rally.

The Bolts (12-16) put runners in scoring position in each of the first two innings but weren't able to score and didn't get another runner as far as second base the rest of the night.

Washington put the game away with eight runs in the sixth. Brocato led off with his first homer and hit another one, a three-run shot before the inning ended. In all, they sent 11 men to the plate and picked up six hits, extending their lead to 12-0.

Brocato went deep one more time, in the top of the eighth, to make the final score 13-0.

Zach Kirby (3-0) pitched six shutout innings and secured the win for Washington. AJ Campbell (4-1) allowed six runs over five innings for the ThunderBolts. He took his first professional loss.

The two-game series wraps up on Thursday night with the first White Castle Wrestling Thursday of the year at Ozinga Field. The Bolts will play as the Windy City Sliders and the game will be followed by a wrestling show from EGO Pro Wrestling. On the field, Dante Maietta (0-0, 4.20) gets the start for the Bolts against Washington's Maddox Long (1-1, 1.61). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2026

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