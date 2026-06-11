Offense Thrives in Series Win

Published on June 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (17-12) defeated the New Jersey Jackals 14-8 on Wednesday night to win the three-game series.

The Y'alls offense kept rolling after plating 17 last night, scoring early in the first on an RBI groundout from Brendan Bobo to bring home Jackson Tucker.

Nate Lawson made his first start of the season for the Y'alls, and after a scoreless first, started to get hit around by a talented New Jersey offense. The Western Kentucky alum surrendered two runs in the second, a solo shot in the third, and a two-run blast in the fourth. Luckily, the offense was able to back Lawson, who left with the win in five complete frames, allowing five runs, four earned, on 10 hits and three strikeouts.

Down 3-1 in the third, the Y'alls used five hits, three walks, and a hit-by-pitch to score seven runs. The inning saw RBI rips from Milo Rushford, Kyle Harbison, and Tucker, plus a sacrifice fly from Hank Zeisler. The Y'alls hit around in the inning and left with an 8-3 lead.

Now into the Jackals bullpen, the Y'alls continued to torment New Jersey with four runs on six hits in the fifth. Harbison highlighted the inning with a 416-foot two-run homer off the batter's eye. A sacrifice fly from Bobo and an RBI single from Rushford extended the lead to 12-5.

Florence headed to the pen in the sixth, looking to mop up the final four innings. Travis Phelps worked into some trouble and allowed two runs, but stranded the bases loaded. Chase Hopewell delivered his best outing of the season, tossing two scoreless innings and allowing just one hit and no walks. Liam Alpern was called upon in the ninth up 14-7, but could only get one out as command remained a problem. Aidan McEvoy entered with the bases loaded, but put away both batters he faced to end the ballgame.

Florence looks for the sweep against New Jersey on Thirsty Thursday at Thomas More Stadium. LHP Jonaiker Villalobos toes the rubber for Florence and opposes New Jersey's RHP Sonny Fauci. First pitch is set for 6:54 PM ET.







Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2026

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