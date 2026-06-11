Slammers Get Their Revenge against the Mud Monsters in Mississippi

Published on June 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







PEARL, MS - An early lead that the Joliet Slammers (11-17) kept extending proved to be too much for the Mississippi Mud Monsters (11-18) to come back from, as the Slammers took home the 7-4 win on Wednesday.

Joliet got a few on base early in the top of the 1st inning, but a balk by Mississippi's starting pitcher Brian Williams was what ended up scoring a run for the Slammers. Patrick Ward was able to freely walk from third base to home plate, putting his team up early.

The score remained at 1-0 until the Slammers struck again in the top of the 5th. Ward was once again involved, this time hitting a single to score Ian Battipaglia. Jackson Valera then came up to the plate and hit a 2-run home run, letting Ward come around to score for the second time this game. Joliet now held a 4-0 lead after the top of the 5th.

Brandon Heidal, fresh off an injury that sidelined him for a few weeks, hit a 2-RBI single in the top of the 6th inning to score Jackson Beaman and Spencer Rich. That continued the Slammers scoring streak and brought the lead up to 6-0.

Joliet had one more run in them as a Blake Berry single scored Battipaglia for the second time, bringing the score to 7-0 after the top of the 8th inning.

The Mud Monsters were finally able to break the shutout with a 2-run homer by Andrew Semo that also scored AJ Fritz to give Mississippi life in the bottom of the 8th inning.

The Mud Monsters refused to quit as Kasten Furr hit a 2-run shot of his own with two outs in the bottom of the 9th that also scored Peter Bocchino. With momentum building for the home team, the Slammers brought in Greyson Linderman who threw a three-pitch strikeout to end this game. Joliet was able to hold off a late comeback attempt and win 7-4 in the second of six games against Mississippi.

Now having won 6 of their last 8 games, the Slammers prepare to end the first of two series they play against the Mud Monsters on Thursday. Mississippi looks to stop Joliet from winning their third series straight when they play Thursday at Trustmark Park.







Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2026

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