Boomers Drop Day Game at Gateway

Published on June 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SAUGET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers managed just four hits in suffering a 4-1 loss on the road to the Gateway Grizzlies in a day game on Wednesday.

Gateway took the lead in the bottom of the first on a three-run homer from Dale Thomas. The lead held for the entire game as Gateway's starter Gage Vailes did not allow a baserunner until a third inning walk to Henry Zipay. The Boomers did not manage a hit until Kellum Clark notched an infield single in the fifth. Gateway added insurance in the eighth with a single run. Schaumburg was able to break up the shutout in the ninth. Kyle Fitzgerald doubled with two outs and scored when Cole Turney singled. Turney has hit safely in every game with the Boomers, who have dropped 12 straight away from home. Vailes threw a complete game and struck out 10 for Gateway.

Cole Zaffiro took the loss, allowing three runs in three innings with four walks and four strikeouts. Kyle Moore twirled three blank frames and struck out four. Tanner Shears finished out the contest with two innings, fanning a pair. The Boomers struck out 10 in the game, the 13th time recording 10 or more strikeouts this season. Five different individuals reached in the game for the Boomers, who have totaled just seven hits in the first two games of the series.

The Boomers (14-15) will conclude the series with Gateway on Thursday night at 6:30pm with RHP Ross Thompson (4-1, 4.11) on the bump against RHP Ben Harris (4-2, 4.50) as the six-game roadtrip continues. The team will return home on June 16 to begin a six-game homestand. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2026

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