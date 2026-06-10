Crushers Snag 5-2 Win at Home against Evansville

Published on June 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release









Lake Erie Crushers outfielder Garret Pike on base

(Lake Erie Crushers) Lake Erie Crushers outfielder Garret Pike on base(Lake Erie Crushers)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (14-15) played a solid game on Wednesday against the Evansville Otters (17-11), taking the middle game of the series 5-2 at ForeFront Field.

The Otters got on the board first in the top of the 3rd inning just like on Tuesday night. 2B Amani Jones popped a double off the center field wall to put the Otters ahead 1-0.

The Crushers struck back in the bottom of the 4th after C Alfredo Gonzalez was plunked by a pitch. He immediately stole second base, then advanced to third on a passed ball ahead of a 1B Jacob Tobias sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Then, CF Sebastian Alexander was hit by a pitch from RHP Ben Petschke with two outs. RF Garret Pike came up and blasted an absolute tank over the right field scoreboard for a two-run homer, his second of the season. The crooked number put the Crushers up 3-1 after four innings. His homer was 102mph off the bat and traveled an astonishing 430 feet.

DH Samuel Benjamin added on an RBI single in the bottom of the 5th, tacking on another Lake Erie run. Then, in the 5th, LF James Jett lifted a sacrifice fly to extend the Lake Erie lead to 5-1.

All the while, Crushers starter LHP Andres Parra was spectacular as he's been all season. He pitched into the seventh inning surrendering just the lone run. He did surrender two singles in the inning, one of which came around to score against RHP Christian Scafidi on an RBI groundout from Amani Jones.

The score was 5-2, and Parra's final line in his first start since winning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week: 6+ IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K on 93 pitches.

The later innings were uneventful and RHP Brandyn Sittinger nailed down a two-inning save to put home the 5-2 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

Andres Parra (3-1) tossed another quality start and received the win. Ben Petschke (1-1) was pinned with the loss. Brandyn Sittinger (5) pitched to a two-inning save.

The Crushers finish the series tomorrow, June 11th at 6:30pm And on Thursday, it's Thirsty Thursday presented by Market Garden Brewery with $2.50 select draft beers. Tickets are available at LECrushers.com.

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Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2026

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