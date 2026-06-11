Bird Dawgs Drop Game Two to Miners 6-2

Published on June 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs outfielder Ali LaPread rounds the bases

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs outfielder Ali LaPread rounds the bases(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs could not replicate Tuesday's magic, managing just two runs on eleven hits in a 6-2 loss to the Sussex County Miners at Historic Grainger Stadium Wednesday night.

Sussex County opened the scoring in the second as Keenan Taylor hit a solo homer to go up 1-0.

Sussex County built the lead methodically, scoring once in the second on a Keenan Taylor solo homer, twice in the fourth on an Edwin Mateo RBI double and a Sandro Gaston RBI single, and two more in the fifth on a Kiko Romero RBI single and a Mateo sacrifice fly to take a commanding 5-0 advantage.

li LaPread pulled one back for Down East with an RBI single in the sixth to make it 5-1, but the Miners added an insurance run in the ninth from Taylor before Trey Law doubled in a run in the bottom half with two runners stranded to set the final at 6-2.

Rolando Heredia-Bustos (1-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on 10 hits over six innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

Jackson Balzan (2-1) earned the win for Sussex County, holding Down East to one run on eight hits over 5Ã¢..." innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

The Bird Dawgs (14-15) drop game two of the six-game series and look to bounce back for game three against the Miners on Thursday, June 11, at 7 p.m. from Historic Grainger Stadium.

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