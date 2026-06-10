Big Hit Eludes Otters in Middle Game Defeat

Published on June 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (17-10) dropped the matinee in Avon against the Lake Erie Crushers (13-14) on Wednesday, 5-2.

Ben Petschke was the starter for the Otters against Andres Parra for Lake Erie.

For the second straight day, it would take until the third inning for a team to score. The Otters got on the board first with an RBI double by Amani Jones.

Lake Erie would wake up offensively in the bottom of the fourth, as they took advantage of two hit-by-pitches to bring in three runs, capped off by a two-run home run.

They would slowly extend the lead in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring a run in each inning to extend their lead to 5-1.

The Otters chased the Lake Erie starter with two straight singles to start the seventh. Jones then brought in the second run for the Otters with a groundout that scored J.J. Cruz from third.

The Otters bullpen was solid as Andrew Garcia and David Eckaus combined for three scoreless innings.

Evansville was unable to find the run column in the eighth and ninth and fell in the middle game, 5-2.

The Otters will have to wait until tomorrow to try and win their first road series of the season. They drop to 17-11 and are still searching for thier first win in 2026 on a Wednesday. Lake Erie is now 14-15, the only team in the Central Division with a sub-.500 record.

The rubber game between the Otters and Crushers is tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. CT at ForeFront Field.

All games can be heard on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network and can be viewed live on the Frontier League Network on HTN.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at EVSC's Historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2026

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