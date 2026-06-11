Titans Come up Just Short in Middle Game

Published on June 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans meet at home plate

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans meet at home plate(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - It was a rainy one at the park, as the Ottawa Titans (15-13) dropped game two of a three-game series against the Brockton Rox (13-14) by a slim 13-12 final, as they couldn't come back from a seven-run fifth.

Caiden Johnson (ND, 0-0) got the ball for the Titans and would get into early trouble in the first. With runners on the corners, Derek Bender put the ball in play, scoring Keagan Calero and making it 1-0.

Johnson's day would end after two, as he allowed one run on a hit, one walk, and struck out three.

Dwayne Matos came in for relief for the Titans, and in just one inning, he would allow three runs on four hits and two walks. This would extend the Rox lead to 4-0.

In the bottom of the third, Myles Smith would kick off the inning, reaching on an error, and Jack Kalisky would then send a double to right, putting two on with no outs.

The Rox defence would continue to struggle with rain, as Lyon would send a ball to third, resulting in another error and making it 4-1.

Daniel McElveny would keep the inning going with a single to load the bases, and Taylor Wright would get a single through the right side, scoring two, making it 4-3.

With runners on the corners, Mitsuki Fukuda would put one in play, scoring one, and capping off a four-run inning and tying the game at four.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lyon sent one up the middle, scoring AJ Wright, giving the Titans their first lead of the day at 5-4. With the bases loaded, Taylor Wright would send a ball deep enough to score a run and give the Titans a two-run lead.

The rain would continue to pick up in the top of the fifth with Kevin Miranda (loss, 1-2) on the mound. Struggling to get a grip on the ball, the Rox would drive in two, and with the bases loaded, the game would be delayed for fifty minutes.

Former L.A. Dodgers farmhand Michael Vilchez would make his debut in one of the hardest ways possible, inheriting the bases loaded with one out in a tie game.

The Rox Strung together three singles in a row, bringing in four, and making it 10-6. Miranda would be charged with six earned runs on three hits and one walk, while striking out two.

Vilchez would go one and two-thirds, allowing two earned runs on five hits.

Down 12-6 and sitting through a fifty-minute rain delay, Bobby Brown turned to position players to close out the day on the mound.

Taylor Wright pitched the seventh, allowing one run on two hits. Kalisky allowed just one hit through one frame, and Kaiden Cardoso pitched the ninth, striking out one.

Down seven in the bottom of the ninth, a pair of singles and a walk would load the bases for the Titans. Jackie Urbaez would walk, bringing in a run, and AJ Wright would drive in another on a single to right.

Still with the bases loaded, Smith would launch one 375 ft, flip the bat, and make it a one-run ball game in the ninth. It was the first grand slam of the season for the Titans.

Rox manager Jerod Edmondson went to three pitchers in the ninth, as the Rox would close out the ball game, winning 13-12. With the tying run on, Brendan Bell (save, 1) needed just two pitches, getting Thomas Ferroggiaro to ground into a game-ending double play.

Jackie Urbaez went 2-for-3, getting plunked twice and bringing in a run. Jackson Lyon went 3-for-6 with two RBI. Daniel McElveny went 2-for-3 with a walk, and Taylor went 2-for-4, driving in three and pitching an inning.

Myles Smith would take his second consecutive player of the game as he went 3-6, while driving in four with a bottom-of-the-ninth grand slam.

The Ottawa Titans close out a three-game series with the Brockton Rox on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Over the weekend, the Titans open a six-game road trip with a three-game series in Trois-Rivières before playing a trio in New Jersey. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.