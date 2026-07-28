Ottawa Titans Roster Update - July 28, 2026
Published on July 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
The Ottawa Titans open a seven-game homestand with the doubleheader as part of a four-game series against the Sussex County Miners tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Both games are seven innings.
This week, the Club hosts Bark in the Park on Thursday, Theme Night (Taylor's Version) and Fireworks on Friday, the Amazing Tyler Balancing Act on both Saturday and Sunday, along with Circus Night on Saturday, and Cappy's Birthday on Sunday. Plenty of fun in store!
After four games with Sussex County, the Brockton Rox come to town over the weekend.
OTTAWA TITANS ROSTER UPDATE: JULY 28, 2026
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 28, 2026
Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signings today:
LHP Dominic Puccetti
HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-05-19
HOMETOWN: Monroe, MI | SCHOOL: Lander
2026: Ottawa: 4-2, 8.31 ERA, 10 G, 8 GS, 34.2 IP, 33 R/32 ER, 30 BB/36 K
UTIL Austin Gurney
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 220 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-06-07
HOMETOWN: Campbell River, BC | SCHOOL: Pikeville
2026: Chatham-Kent (Canadian Baseball League): 49 G, .426 AVG, 12 2B, 2 3B, 20 HR, 69 RBI, 28 BB/41 K, .518 OBP, 1.360 OPS
The Club has also announced further transactions:
Activated RHP Ky Hampton from the 7-Day IL
Placed RHP Kevin Miranda on the Special Inactive List to fulfill National Team Duties (Panama)
Placed LHP Evan Grills on the 7-Day IL, retroactive to July 25
Claimed RHP Alexander Castro off waivers from Trois-Rivières. At this time, Castro has not reported to the Club.
Released INF Carter Claerhout
For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
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