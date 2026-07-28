Ottawa Titans Roster Update - July 28, 2026

Published on July 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release







The Ottawa Titans open a seven-game homestand with the doubleheader as part of a four-game series against the Sussex County Miners tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Ottawa Stadium. Both games are seven innings.

This week, the Club hosts Bark in the Park on Thursday, Theme Night (Taylor's Version) and Fireworks on Friday, the Amazing Tyler Balancing Act on both Saturday and Sunday, along with Circus Night on Saturday, and Cappy's Birthday on Sunday. Plenty of fun in store!

After four games with Sussex County, the Brockton Rox come to town over the weekend.

OTTAWA TITANS ROSTER UPDATE: JULY 28, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 28, 2026

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced the following signings today:

LHP Dominic Puccetti

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-05-19

HOMETOWN: Monroe, MI | SCHOOL: Lander

2026: Ottawa: 4-2, 8.31 ERA, 10 G, 8 GS, 34.2 IP, 33 R/32 ER, 30 BB/36 K

UTIL Austin Gurney

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 220 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-06-07

HOMETOWN: Campbell River, BC | SCHOOL: Pikeville

2026: Chatham-Kent (Canadian Baseball League): 49 G, .426 AVG, 12 2B, 2 3B, 20 HR, 69 RBI, 28 BB/41 K, .518 OBP, 1.360 OPS

The Club has also announced further transactions:

Activated RHP Ky Hampton from the 7-Day IL

Placed RHP Kevin Miranda on the Special Inactive List to fulfill National Team Duties (Panama)

Placed LHP Evan Grills on the 7-Day IL, retroactive to July 25

Claimed RHP Alexander Castro off waivers from Trois-Rivières. At this time, Castro has not reported to the Club.

Released INF Carter Claerhout

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Single-Game Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.







Frontier League Stories from July 28, 2026

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