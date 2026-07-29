Record 16 Walks Allowed Sink Mud Monsters in 13-4 Loss to Boomers

Published on July 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release









Mississippi Mud Monsters infielder AJ Fritz

(Mississippi Mud Monsters) Mississippi Mud Monsters infielder AJ Fritz(Mississippi Mud Monsters)

PEARL, Miss. - A club-record 16 walks issued, combined with a sixth-inning grand slam, sank the Mississippi Mud Monsters (27-40) in a 13-4 series-opening loss to the Schaumburg Boomers (35-32).

After dropping their first home series of the season, the Mud Monsters sent Art Joven to the hill for the opener against Schaumburg.

Mississippi faced the Boomers once earlier this season during a three-game series in Schaumburg from May 22-24, which resulted in the first series sweep against the Mud Monsters this year.

Back at Trustmark Park, the Boomers threatened early.

Joven loaded the bases after issuing a one-out walk to Cole Smith before back-to-back free passes to Mississippi natives Banks Tolley and Kellum Clark.

Joven escaped the inning by inducing a ground ball to third that Travis Holt stepped on himself for the force and final out.

Mississippi's offense answered immediately after Brayland Skinner singled to begin the bottom of the first before Kyle Booker drew a walk.

The next batter, Tevis Payne II, lifted a deep fly ball to center field that allowed both runners to tag and move into scoring position.

A balk was then called on Schaumburg starter Cole Cook during AJ Fritz's first plateappearance, allowing Skinner to score while Booker advanced to third.

Victor Diaz followed with a two-out RBI single to score Booker and give the Mud Monsters their first lead of the homestand at 2-0.

Schaumburg answered in the top of the second.

Will Prater singled to begin the inning before Alex Calarco and Christian Fedko drew walks to load the bases.

Alec Craig followed with a two-run single to score Prater and Alex Calarco, tying the game at 2-2.

After Joven recorded the first out, Anthony Calarco lifted a fly ball to right field that allowed Fedko to tag and score, giving Schaumburg its first lead at 3-2.

Joven's command issues continued into the third.

After Kyle Fitzgerald led off with a single, Prater reached on a fielder's choice that retired Fitzgerald for the first out.

Prater was joined by Alex Calarco, who singled, before Fedko drew his second walk of the night to load the bases for the third time in as many innings.

Back-to-back bases-loaded walks followed, extending the Boomers' advantage to 5-2.

After the Mud Monsters were set down in order in the bottom of the third, Jay Pecci turned to Braden Forsyth out of the Mississippi bullpen.

Joven finished after three innings, allowing five runs on five hits while issuing a Mud Monsters individual-record eight walks.

Forsyth entered and tossed scoreless fourth and fifth innings to keep the deficit at 5-2.

Tristan House took over in the sixth and, after recording the first out, allowed back-to-back singles to Tolley and Clark before walking Fitzgerald to load the bases.

Another walk to Prater marked Mississippi's third bases-loaded walk of the night, extending the lead to 6-2.

With the bases still loaded, Alex Calarco blasted a grand slam to deep right field, breaking the game open with a 10-2 Schaumburg advantage.

After recording the second out of the inning, House issued two consecutive walks before giving way to Brayden Sanders.

Sanders recorded the final out of the inning and remained on the mound for the seventh, retiring the Boomers in order while striking out the first two batters he faced.

Mississippi got two runs back in the bottom of the seventh against Schaumburg reliever Jack Snyder.

Vantrel Reed drew a one-out walk before Skinner collected his second hit of the day.

Payne II followed with an RBI single to make it 10-3 before Fritz lined an RBI double to cut the deficit to 10-4.

Schaumburg answered with three runs in the top of the eighth.

Prater singled before Alex Calarco walked to put two aboard. One batter later, Craig cleared the bases with a one-out triple to extend the lead to 12-4.

The next batter, Smith, lifted a slicing fly ball into right field that Skinner laid out for, making a Superman-style diving catch.

Craig tagged and scored on the play to push Schaumburg's lead to 13-4 before the inning came to a close.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Boomers turned to Aaron Glickstein, who worked around a two-out baserunner to keep Mississippi off the board.

Gage Bihm returned for a scoreless ninth inning to finish his outing.

Down to their final three outs, the Mud Monsters faced Tanner Shears in the bottom of the ninth.

The right-hander retired the first two batters before Payne II singled for his second hit of the night. Shears regrouped and induced a groundout to shortstop for the final out, securing Schaumburg's 13-4 victory.

The 16 walks issued are the most the Mud Monsters have allowed in a game, surpassing the previous club high of 14 set on June 6 against the Gateway Grizzlies.

The Mud Monsters continue their six-game series against the Schaumburg Boomers on Wednesday morning.

It is Youth & Senior Day at Trustmark Park as well as What's On A Stick Wednesday, featuring the Weekly Meat Challenge. Gates open at 10:00 a.m. CT, with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT. Left-hander Tyler Campbell (3-3, 4.70) gets the start for Mississippi, while Schaumburg counters with right-hander Cole Zaffiro (0-3, 6.23).

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