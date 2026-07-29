Bird Dawgs Drop Sixth Straight, Fall to ValleyCats 9-2 in Series Opener

Published on July 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on base

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on base(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs had their losing streak extend to six games - a new season high - Tuesday night, as the Tri-City ValleyCats pulled away with six runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take a 9-2 victory at Historic Grainger Stadium and drop Down East to 28-39 on the season.

Tri-City jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first on a David Glancy wild pitch score and a Dyla Broderick error-aided run before the Bird Dawgs tied it on a Kalae Harrison infield single in the third and a Colby Backus solo homer to dead center in the fourth.

The ValleyCats responded with two runs in the fifth on RBI singles from Broderick and Brayden Jobert before breaking the game open in the sixth as Glancy walked in a run, Broderick doubled home two, and Jobert added a sacrifice fly to push the lead to 8-2. Tri-City added one more in the ninth to close out the 9-2 final.

Axel Andueza (3-6) took the loss, allowing four runs - three earned - on six hits over five innings with six strikeouts and three walks.

Quinn Hocom started for Tri-City, allowing two runs on four hits over four innings with six strikeouts and three walks. Luke Delongchamp (3-3) earned the win with four scoreless innings of relief, striking out six.

The Bird Dawgs (28-39) look to snap their six-game losing streak Wednesday, July 29, at 11 a.m. against the ValleyCats at Historic Grainger Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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