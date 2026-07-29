Boomers Walk to Fifth Consecutive Road Victory

Published on July 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Schaumburg Boomers drew a franchise record 16 walks in recording a 13-4 win over the Mississippi Mud Monsters on Tuesday night, kicking off a nine-game roadtrip with their fifth consecutive victory away from Wintrust Field.

The Boomers loaded the bases on three walks in the top of the first but failed to score. Mississippi responded with two in the bottom of the inning to grab their only lead at 2-0. The Boomers plated three in the top of the second after drawing two more walks to lead the rest of the way. Alec Craig singled home a pair to tie the game and Anthony Calarco lifted a sacrifice fly to give the Boomers the lead. Craig and Cole Smith coaxed bases loaded walks in the third as the lead extended to 5-2. Will Prater forced home a run in the sixth with a bases loaded walk before Alex Calarco blew the game open with a grand slam, his third homer of the year, making the score 10-2. The hosts drew within 10-4 with a pair of runs in the seventh. Craig knocked home two more in the eighth with his third triple of the year and Smith added a sacrifice fly.

Craig walked twice and drove home a career high five runs in the game. Eight of the nine members in the lineup drew at least one walk. Banks Tolley, Christian Fedko and Smith walked three times each. Tolley drew the record-breaking 16th walk in the ninth, eclipsing the franchise mark of 15 set at home on June 10, 2017 against Normal. The Boomers finished with 10 hits in the win as Craig, Tolley, Prater and Alex Calarco all notched a pair. Cole Cook overcame the two first inning runs to post a fourth straight quality start, working six innings to win his sixth game of the year.

The Boomers (35-32) will have a quick turnaround with an 11:00am start on Wednesday as the longest roadtrip of the season, nine games, continues. RHP Cole Zaffiro (0-3, 6.23) is schedule to start against LHP Tyler Campbell (3-3, 4.70). The team will return home on August 7. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from July 28, 2026

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