Zeisler Clubs Two Homers, Pitching Downs Joliet

Published on July 28, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (36-30) defeated the Joliet Slammers 6-3 on Tuesday night, led by some spectacular pitching and two homers from Hank Zeisler.

CJ Blowers took the mound for the Y'alls, facing his former club for the second time in his first three starts with Florence. Joliet took an early advantage with two runs, one earned, in the first inning. Blowers settled in and ended with six strong frames, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits en route to his second win of the season.

Down 2-0 in the first, Hank Zeisler rifled a solo shot in his first at bat back from a hand injury that sidelined him for all of last series. Zeisler returned for his second plate appearance down 3-1 in the fourth and once again launched a solo blast to right field, his 12th homer of the season. A few batters later, Milo Rushford blasted a 430-foot two-run homer to put the Y'alls in front 4-3 and chase the Joliet starter from the game.

Logan Jones came on in the seventh with the tying run in scoring position. Jones came up clutch for Florence, striking out the side and stranding two runners on. The Y'alls picked him up with two insurance runs in the bottom half. An RBI groundout from Tyler Shaneyfelt scored Dillon Baker, and an RBI single from Zeisler brought home Shaneyfelt.

Will Carsten rebounded from his last outing with a clean 1-2-3 eighth inning to set up the Y'alls closer, Aidan McEvoy. The All-Star closer hit a batter and walked one to bring the tying run to the plate, but struck out two to finish off the Slammers 6-3 and pick up his league-high 17th save.

Florence and Joliet return to Thomas More Stadium for Wendy's Wrestlin' Wednesday tomorrow night. LHP Jonaiker Villalobos toes the rubber and will oppose Joliet's LHP Gunnar Kines. First pitch set for 6:54 PM.







Frontier League Stories from July 28, 2026

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