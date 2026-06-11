Balzan Brilliant, Bullpen Solid in Game Two Win

Published on June 10, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Kinston, NC - After earning his first win of the year in his last start against the Tri-City Valleycats, Sussex County Miners (11-16) pitcher Jackson Balzan followed it up with his best start this season on Wednesday. The New Jersey native allowed only one earned run in a dominant 6-2 win over the Down East Bird Dawgs (14-15).

Balzan's night started with five scoreless innings, the least he's allowed in that frame in five starts this year. While he allowed eight hits in that stretch, most of it amounted to nothing. His only run surrendered came in the sixth inning off the bat of Bird Dawgs' right fielder Ali LaPread, who drove in first baseman Christian Adams. That ended Balzan's night after 5 1/3 innings pitched, with eight hits, one walk, four strikeouts, and one earned run.

Meanwhile, the Miners' offense provided early run support. Kiko Romero, Edwin Mateo, and Sandro Gaston combined for three RBIs in the first five innings. Keenan Taylor also drove in two runs with his fourth Miners homer this year in the fourth inning.

Amazingly, Bird Dawgs' starter Roland Heredia-Bustos lasted longer than Balzan, ending his night after six innings pitched, 10 hits, one walk, four strikeouts, and five earned runs.

The Miners bullpen largely held it down after Balzan's departure, only allowing one hit until the ninth inning. Colin Kelly threw one and two thirds innings in relief, while John Perozzi finished the final two frames.

Down East added another run in the ninth inning when shortstop Trey Law doubled off Perozzi for the game's final score. Perozzi then allowed a single to centerfielder Stephen DiTomaso, marking his only two hits allowed.

It proved to be too little too late for Down East, though. Perozzi finished off the Bird Dawgs from that point to secure a 6-2 win for the Miners.

With the win, the Miners remain in fourth place in the Atlantic East Division, sitting 4.5 games out of first place, and two games behind the Bird Daws for third place.

Sussex County evens the series at one game apiece with four games remaining. The next matchup is tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. Watch all Miners games live on HomeTeam Network and listen to the live Miners Radio Network broadcast on Mixlr.







Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2026

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