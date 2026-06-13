Walks, Homers Cost Miners in Game Four Defeat

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Sussex County Miners News Release







Kinston, NC - Coming off a record setting victory the night prior, the Sussex County Miners took on the Down East Bird Dawgs yet again looking to cut into the standings deficit. Kellen Brothers would toe the rubber for Sussex County having a very good stretch of starts to start the season. Jose Moreno would counter for Down East starting only his third professional game.

The Miners would once again score first as they had the first three games of the series. After Keenan Taylor got the inning started with yet another extra base hit, Evan Berkey singled him in with two outs to give the Miners a 1-0 lead. This would be the only lead the Miners would have however; as the Bird Dawgs would bite back.

Christian Adams led off the bottom of the second with a solo home run which ended up being a harbinger of things to come. The Bird Dawgs would get the next two men on before Trotter Harlan gave the Bird Dawgs the lead with an RBI double, Danell Figueroa would follow suit with a two-run double of his own. After Trey Law put down the perfect bunt for a single, Stephen DiTomaso came to the plate. DiTomaso was able to put enough on the ball to find space for a bloop single to score another run. Jacob Corson followed up with a sacrifice fly to score Law who moved over on a wild pitch.

Corson's sacrifice fly was the first out recorded by Brothers in this whirlwind of a second inning. Brothers would retire the next two batters but not before a wild pitch scored the innings seventh run. For Brothers, he would gut out two more innings and allow one more run finishing with seven earned in four innings of work.

The Miners offense struggled against a relative unknown in Jose Moreno. Moreno only started two games professionally prior to this evenings contest and only went three innings in each. Moreno would breakout with his first career quality start, a much needed one for the Bird Dawgs spent bullpen.

Zack Austin made his return to the mound for the Miners working around trouble in the fifth inning to keep the score as it was. This was Austin's first appearance since the infamous May 16th game against the Boulders in Pomona,NY where the pitching mound proved to be troublesome for several pitchers that evening and even evidently putting Austin out of action until this evening. Austin as mention did struggle with a couple of walks but was able to end the inning scoreless.

The Miners jumped all over the first pitcher who followed Moreno, Jack Hagan for five runs before he left for Elian Almanzar. Evan Berkey would single in another run to start the scoring again for the Miners. Sandro Gaston continued his solid season with an RBI single and eventually scored when Haiden Walters came up with the bases loaded and delivered a two-run single which brought Sussex County to within a swing. Sean Roby Jr. added an RBI single to complete the scoring in the seventh inning.

The Bird Dawgs were still hungry, and stormed right back in the following half inning.

Trey Law would start it off with an RBI single and would score on a Lyle Miller-Green RBI knock along with DiTomaso to make it 12-9. Christian Adams stepped up and delivered a huge blow with a two-run homer. After fellow SEC alum Colby Backus singled, Yeniel Laboy but the game out of reach with a two-run homer of his own to put the score to 16-6.

The Miners did make a small bit of noise in the following half inning against Almanzar and Davis Blair. Haiden Walters mashed his second home run of the season, a three-run shot to finish the Miners' scoring for the evening at nine runs. Walters, now has 10 RBI in the last two games. Parker Primeaux got his first work of the series in and went economically with a perfect bottom of the eighth. Blair would strike out the side in the ninth to put the game to bed.

Down East over took a struggling New Jersey squad who was no-hit in Washington for second place in the Atlantic East Division while holding pace as the new second wildcard team in the Atlantic Conference.

The Miners will go to ace Rob Hensey to get them back on track as the Bird Dawgs will go to Spencer Johnston who will be looking to continue his success against the black and gold.

Catch all the action at 6:50pm with a 7:00pm first pitch on HTN or Mixlr.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2026

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