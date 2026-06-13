Adams Homers Twice as Bird Dawgs Explode for 16-9 Victory over Miners

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on game night

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on game night(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, NC - Christian Adams went four-for-five with two home runs and four RBI, and the Down East Bird Dawgs erupted for seven runs in both the second and seventh innings to overwhelm the Sussex County Miners 16-9 at Historic Grainger Stadium Friday night, evening the series at two games apiece and moving Down East into second place in the division at 15-16.

Sussex County drew first blood on an Evan Berkey RBI single in the second before the Bird Dawgs answered with a vengeance, rattling off seven consecutive hits and plating seven runs - capped by an Adams solo homer - to flip the scoreboard to 7-1.

Adams added an RBI single in the fourth and Colby Backus contributed a sacrifice fly in the fifth to push the lead to 9-1 before the Miners rallied for five runs in the seventh to make it a three-run game.

Down East responded immediately with another seven-run frame, highlighted by home runs from Yeniel Laboy and Adams, to put the game away at 16-6. Sussex County added three more in the eighth on a Haiden Walters three-run homer to set the final at 16-9.

Jose Moreno (1-0) delivered a quality start, allowing one run on four hits over six innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

Kellen Brothers (1-2) took the loss for Sussex County, surrendering seven earned runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and one walk.

The Bird Dawgs (15-16) and Miners (12-17) meet in Game Five Saturday, June 13, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

To stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

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