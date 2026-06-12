Mud Monsters Bring Back Zitella
Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release
PEARL, MISS. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the signing and activation of utility player Jake Zitella.
Zitella previously appeared in three games for Mississippi this season, making two appearances at designated hitter and one in left field.
The infielder collected his first professional RBI during his Mud Monsters debut on May 23 against the Schaumburg Boomers, delivering a bases-loaded single on the road.
At 21 years old, the St. Charles, Illinois native is the youngest player on Mississippi's roster. After breaking camp with the club and appearing in three games, Zitella was released to continue his development before earning another opportunity with the team.
Prior to joining the Mud Monsters, Zitella was selected by the New York Mets in the 2023 MLB Draft out of St. Charles East High School.
While in the Mets organization, he appeared in 56 games with the Florida Complex League club in Port St. Lucie.
Now back with Mississippi for a second stint during the 2026 season, Zitella will look to make an impact once again as the Mud Monsters continue their push through the Frontier League schedule.
Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2026
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