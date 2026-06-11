Mud Monsters Add Bullpen Arm with Mississippi Connection

Published on June 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, MISS. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters have announced the signing and activation of right-handed pitcher Brayden Sanders.

Sanders becomes the first player signed directly out of college by the Mud Monsters during the 2026 season after pitching this spring for the University of Memphis Tigers.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, Sanders has strong ties to the Magnolia State after playing his high school baseball at Lewisburg High School in Olive Branch, Mississippi. While playing for Lewisburg, he helped the Patriots to a 21-8 record and the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs as a senior, finishing the year his senior campaign with a 1.50 ERA, two complete games and picked up 58 strikeouts in 37 innings while holding opponents to a .121 batting average.

He reunites with current Mud Monsters Emergency Catcher and former Lewisburg teammate Grey Bane who caught Sanders in high school.

Sanders originally committed to Ole Miss before deciding to continue his collegiate career at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia.

While pitching for the Rangers in 2022 and 2023, Sanders appeared in 13 games and struck out 53 batters across 36.1 innings of work.

Prior to the 2024 season, Sanders returned to the NCAA Division I level after joining the University of Memphis.

Over three seasons with the Tigers, Sanders emerged as one of Memphis' primary late-inning options, recording 14 saves and 76 strikeouts across 66.0 innings pitched.

Now making the jump to the professional ranks, Sanders joins the Mud Monsters bullpen with the opportunity to make his professional debut while providing another arm for manager Jay Pecci as the 2026 season continues.







Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2026

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