Three-Run Homer, Quality Start Power Titans to Series Win

Published on June 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans utility player Taylor Wright

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans utility player Taylor Wright(Ottawa Titans)

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (16-13) took the rubber match over the Brockton Rox (13-15) in a pitchers' duel, 3-2, on Thursday night.

Titans ace Kaleb Hill (win, 2-2) shoved through seven and two-thirds, allowing just two runs on five hits, walking two, and striking out four.

For the Rox, Zach Eldred (loss, 2-2) looked phenomenal through seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits, walking two, and striking out five.

Taylor Wright was the hero in the bottom of the seventh, sending a 411-foot shot over the right-field fence to make it 3-0, breaking the ice.

Rox first baseman Jack-Thomas Wold kept things interesting, as in the eighth inning, he would send a two-run shot just over the fence to cut the deficit to one at 3-2.

Brett Garcia (save, 6) came in with two outs in the eighth and went one and a third, walking one and striking out one to earn his sixth save of the year. Garcia now sits at nine saves on his Titans career, closing in on third place on the franchise's all-time saves list.

Taylor Wright took Player of the Game honours, providing the go-ahead shot with his first home run of the season. Daniel McElveny reached base twice with a single and a hit by pitch while Thomas Ferroggiaro singled and walked.

The Ottawa Titans hit the road, opening a three-game series with the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Stade de Trois-Rivières in Trois-Rivières, Québec. Next week, the Titans will play a trio in New Jersey before coming home Father's Day weekend to face Québec. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

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Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2026

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