Grizzlies Fall to Boomers, Winning Streak Ends at Six

Published on June 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies had their six-game winning streak snapped Thursday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark, falling to the Schaumburg Boomers in the series finale by a final score of 5-2.

The Grizzlies jumped out to the lead against the Boomers yet again, scoring a tally in the third inning on a Dale Thomas sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead. The Boomers would respond with a run of their own in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Kyle Fitzgerald to tie the score at 1-1. That would be all that Ben Harris allowed in six strong innings of work, bidding for a fourth straight win by striking out nine Boomers to tie his career-high.

Harris also exited the game with the lead after the Grizzlies got a two-out RBI single from Mitchell Sanford to make it a 2-1 game. But Schaumburg responded, as the visitors would capitalize on a pair of leadoff walks by Eli Cartwright (1-1), tying the game on a sacrifice bunt and an error by the pitcher before going ahead for good on a sacrifice fly by Alec Craig.

Schaumburg would then put the game away with single runs in the eighth and ninth innings, bringing the Grizzlies' longest win streak of the season to a close.

Now 5-1 on their home stand, Gateway will look to bounce back on Friday, June 12 against the red-hot Florence Y'alls at Arsenal BG Ballpark. Ty Good will make his first appearance against his former team on the mound opposite Florence left-hander Evan Webster, with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2026

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