ValleyCats Fall in Series Finale at Trois-Rivières

Published on June 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







The Tri-City ValleyCats lost the final game of a three-game set at Trois-Rivieres, 11-10, on Thursday, June 11.

The Aigles scored twice in the bottom of the eighth and twice again in the bottom of the ninth for the come-from-behind win.

Dylan Broderick lost his hit streak at 16 and on-base streak at 22 after a pinch-hit pop out in the top of the ninth.

The 'Cats (10-18) were powered by a six-run rally in the top of the third that featured a Ranko Stevanovic RBI single, a Kai Moody two-run double, and culminated with a three-run Amani Larry homer.

Kai Moody was 2-for-5 with a pair of runs and RBI for the ValleyCats. Aaron Whitley scored twice and reached base four times with a pair of singles, a walk, and being hit by a pitch. Jake Reinisch finished 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, 3 runs, and 2 RBI.

Edgardo Villegas was 5-for-5 for Trois-Rivieres with a pair of doubles (8-20) including the walk-off hit that scored Lizandro Rodriguez.

The ValleyCats return to Troy on Friday June 12 against the New York Boulders for Rock n' Roll Night and Section 2 Night of Champions Presented by Garelick Farms. They follow that up with what some would argue is the greatest night of the season: Saturday, June 13 Star Wars Night with postgame fireworks presented by Upstate New York Toyota. The series culminates with Sunday, June 14's Rensselaer County Family Day, Youth Jersey Giveaway, and Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY.







Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2026

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