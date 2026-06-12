Bird Dawgs Drop Lopsided 19-3 Decision to Miners

Published on June 11, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on the mound against the Sussex County Miners

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on the mound against the Sussex County Miners(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs were overwhelmed from start to finish Thursday night, surrendering 19 runs on their way to a 19-3 loss to the Sussex County Miners at Historic Grainger Stadium, dropping Down East to 14-16 and in need of a bounce-back performance heading into Game Four Friday night.

Sussex County struck first with four runs in the third before the Bird Dawgs answered with an RBI single from Lyle Miller-Green to cut it to 4-1.

The Miners put the game out of reach quickly, piling on nine more runs from the fourth through the seventh to push the lead to 13-1.

Stephen DiTomaso pulled one back with an RBI groundout in the seventh, but Sussex County erupted for six more in the eighth before Danell Figueroa added a sacrifice fly to set the final at 19-3.

Axel Andueza (1-4) took the loss, allowing eight runs on 10 hits over 4Ã¢..." innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

Jorden Sesar (2-0) earned the win for Sussex County, allowing one run on six hits over five innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

The Bird Dawgs (14-16) look to bounce back in Game Four Friday, June 12, at 7 p.m. ET at Historic Grainger Stadium.

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