Jay Pecci Joins 2026 Frontier League All-Star Game Staff

Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - Mud Monsters skipper Jay Pecci will take a position as an assistant coach for Toby Hall's Frontier League Midwest Conference All-Star Game roster.

The second-year manager in Mississippi recently picked up his 100th career managerial victory on June 30 against the Gateway Grizzlies.

Pecci joins both Brayland Skinner and Chris Barraza as representatives for the Mud Monsters to appear in Florence, Kentucky, and be among the best of the best in the Frontier League.

After coming to Pearl, Mississippi from the Florida Complex League Mets, the Redwood City, California native led the Mud Monsters to a winning season in their first year as an organization, and he continues to lead the charge in Mississippi's 2026 campaign.

Now with the chance to join his two players in the game held at Thomas More Stadium in Florence, Kentucky, Pecci, Skinner and Barraza ensure the state of Mississippi is well represented in the festivities.

The 2026 "Y'all-Star Game" is set to be played on July 15. Fans can watch their Mud Monsters All-Stars take the field as members of the Midwest Conference to battle the Atlantic Conference live on Home Team Network. First pitch is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. ET (6:03 p.m. CT).







Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2026

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