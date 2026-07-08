Jackals Drop Series Opener to Bird Dawgs

Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON, N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals opened their three-game series against the Down East Bird Dawgs with a 6-2 loss Tuesday night at Hinchliffe Stadium, snapping a stretch that saw the club win eight of its previous 10 games.

Starter Elio Serrano turned in one of his strongest outings of the season despite taking the loss, striking out a season-high-tying 10 batters over six innings.

Down East starter Axel Andueza earned the win after allowing two runs across five innings while recording seven strikeouts.

Neither team found much offense through the first two innings as Serrano struck out four of the first nine batters he faced and Andueza retired the Jackals in order in the opening frame.

The Bird Dawgs broke through in the third inning after loading the bases on three consecutive singles. Shortstop Kalae Harrison drove in the game's first run on a groundout, and an errant throw home allowed a second run to score on the play. First baseman Christian Adams added another run with an RBI groundout to give Down East a 3-0 advantage.

New Jersey answered in the bottom half of the inning. Jackals first baseman Dariel Gomez singled to begin the rally before advancing into scoring position. Right fielder Gustavo Sosa swiped second, and Gomez crossed the plate on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Serrano responded with a scoreless fourth inning, working around a one-out double to keep the Jackals within striking distance.

Down East extended its lead in the fifth when Harrison delivered an RBI double before Adams connected on a two-run home run to right field, pushing the Bird Dawgs' advantage to 6-1.

The Jackals answered back in the bottom of the inning. Shortstop Cesar Morillo reached and eventually scored on designated hitter Isaac Bellony's two-out RBI single up the middle. Bellony later stole second base, but Andueza escaped further trouble to preserve the four-run lead.

Serrano closed his night in impressive fashion by striking out designated hitter Yeniel Laboy and third baseman Kenny Levari during a perfect sixth inning, finishing with 10 strikeouts while allowing six runs over six innings of work.

The Jackals' bullpen kept the game within reach over the final three innings. Nyan Hernandez tossed a scoreless seventh inning with one strikeout before Leonardo Rodriguez and Chase Hungate combined for two more scoreless frames.

New Jersey threatened late, putting two runners aboard in the seventh before mounting one final rally in the ninth. Sosa singled, Bellony drew a walk, and catcher Aneudis Mordan delivered an infield single to load the bases with two outs. Down East reliever Greg Martinez entered and recorded the final strikeout of the game to secure the victory.

Following the game, center fielder Noah Furcht said the unusual stretch of six consecutive games against the Bird Dawgs does not significantly change the team's preparation.

"It's not very different," Furcht said. "You face different guys every day, so if you see a starter again for a second time, it just helps out because you can look back at your previous at-bats. It makes preparation a little easier."

With five games remaining against Down East over the next six days, Furcht said the focus is simply turning the page.

"I think you just have to learn from what you did wrong and move on to the next game," he said.

The Jackals will look to even the series Wednesday night, July 1, when they return to Hinchliffe Stadium for a 7:45 p.m. first pitch. Wednesday's contest begins the club's three-day celebration of America's 250th birthday.

Author: Matt Goldman







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