Jackals Drop Series against Bird Dawgs
Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
PATERSON - The New Jersey Jackals dropped the rubber game of their three-game series Thursday evening, falling 7-1 to the Down East Bird Dawgs on Larry Doby Day at Hinchliffe Stadium.
Down East capitalized on early control issues from Jackals starter Caleb Debban, using patience at the plate to build a lead from the opening inning. Center fielder Stephen DiTomaso opened the game with a single before a wild pitch and several walks, including a bases-loaded walk to third baseman Yeniel Laboy, gave the Bird Dawgs a 2-0 advantage.
The Bird Dawgs extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning when shortstop Trey Law lined an RBI single to score second baseman Kenny Levari.
After retiring the first two batters in the fourth, Debban appeared on the verge of his first 1-2-3 inning before catcher Tyler Blaum kept the inning alive with a bloop single. Levari followed with a two-run home run to right field, stretching the Bird Dawgs' lead to 5-0. Four of Down East's first five runs came with two outs.
Debban finished his night after four innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while walking eight and striking out three. The right-hander battled throughout the evening but was unable to overcome the free passes and wild pitches that allowed Down East to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
The Bird Dawgs added another run in the sixth when designated hitter Kalae Harrison hit a solo home run off Jackals reliever Breyln Jones to make it 6-0.
New Jersey's offense struggled to find its rhythm against Bird Dawgs starter Drew Henderson, who tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Down East added its final run in the eighth on DiTomaso's RBI double that scored Laboy, extending the lead to 7-0.
The Jackals broke up the shutout in the ninth when catcher Aneudis Mordan connected on a solo home run to left field for his lone hit of the night.
New Jersey finished with four hits. Mordan, right fielder Gustavo Sosa, left fielder Martin Figueroa and second baseman Isaac Nunez each recorded one hit in the loss.
The Jackals now head to Kinston, North Carolina, where they will open a three-game series against the Bird Dawgs on Friday night before the Frontier League All-Star break. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
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Author: Matt Goldman
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