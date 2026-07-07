The Jackals Celebrate America's 250 with a 14-6 Win over the Dawgs

Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







PATERSON - The New Jersey Jackals turned the night of Wednesday, July 1 into a full community celebration as part of the club's America 250th anniversary festivities, blending baseball, music, fireworks and family entertainment around a 14-6 win over division rival, the Down East Bird Dawgs.

Fans packed Hinchliffe Stadium for $2.50 tickets, live music, rides, food, drinks and family activities throughout the ballpark as part of the second day of the team's three-day celebration.

The night began with Miss New Jersey US International Portia Muehlbauer delivering the ceremonial first pitch, followed by Scott Freier performing the national anthem on trumpet.

Fireworks later in the evening lit up the sky over Great Falls, briefly pausing the game and adding to a festive atmosphere that defined the night more than the baseball itself.

When play was underway, the Jackals did enough to stay in control. New Jersey built an early lead behind starter Connor Maryniak, who struck out nine over five innings while allowing just one run, helping settle the tone of the game.

The Jackals' offense gradually pulled away before center fielder Noah Furcht delivered the biggest swing of the night, crushing a three-run home run in the eighth inning to push the lead to 14-6 and put the game out of reach.

The bullpen closed it down from there, sealing a win that matched the energy of the night's celebration.

The series continues Thursday at Hinchliffe Stadium, which will also celebrate Larry Doby Day, honoring the Paterson native who broke American League color barriers and became a pioneering figure in Major League Baseball and American sports history.

Author: Matt Goldman







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