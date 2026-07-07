NY Boulders Manager TJ Stanton Tabbed to Manage Frontier League All-Stars

Published on July 7, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders are proud to announce that manager TJ Stanton will be at the helm of the Atlantic Conference squad in the 33rd Frontier League All-Star Game, scheduled for next Wednesday, July 15th, 2026, in Florence, KY.

Stanton, currently enjoying his sixth season in the home dugout at Clover Stadium, said "I am humbled and honored to represent not only the Boulders but the Frontier League as well. I look forward to being a part of such a special experience for all these great players."

Catcher Jason Agresti, second baseman Santino Rosso, and relief pitcher Jalon Long were all voted to the Atlantic Conference All- Star team, as announced over Fourth of July weekend.

Stanton will be joined in the Thomas More Stadium dugout by, among others, Boulders pitching coach Mark Reardanz, and Boulders RHP Tyler Vail, the Frontier League's reigning Relief Pitcher of the Year, who will serve as an All-Star assistant coach.







Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2026

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