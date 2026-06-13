Seventh Inning Sinks Boomers

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Schaumburg Boomers opened a weekend visit to Southern Indiana by dropping an 8-1 decision to the Evansville Otters on Friday night.

The Boomers placed runners on base in each of the first two innings but Evansville struck first with a single tally in the bottom of the second. Schaumburg starter Buddie Pindel allowed three singles in the inning but didn't allow much the remainder of the game until the seventh. Pindel retired 12-of-13 going into the seventh. Evansville took advantage of three walks and two errors to strike for seven runs and break the game open, nabbing an 8-0 advantage. Jon Ponder logged a three-run double and Logan Brown connected on a two-run homer in the frame. The Boomers broke up the shutout in the eighth. Tony Livermore led off with a double to right and scored on a groundout from Myles Beale.

Pindel suffered the hard luck loss. The righty worked into the seventh and finished with two walks and six strikeouts, allowing four earned runs. Six individuals reached base in the loss. Kellum Clark finished with a pair of hits including a double as the Boomers tallied seven hits. Livermore reached base twice. Schaumburg placed runners on base in six innings but the leadoff batter reached only twice.

The Boomers (15-16) continue the series with Evansville on Saturday night at 6:35pm. RHP Derek Salata (3-2, 4.05) is scheduled to start for the Boomers against RHP Landon Willeman (1-1, 5.64) in the middle game. The team will return home on June 16 to begin a six-game homestand. Tickets are on sale now for every game this summer. Don't miss out on the fun and Feel the Boom this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure your ticket to fun this summer.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2026

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