Kobe Foster Spins Fourth No-Hitter in Wild Things History

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - For the fourth time in franchise history, a Wild Things pitcher has thrown a no-hitter. Tonight, in front of more than 2,000 at EQT Park, Wild Things' ace Kobe Foster had the best start of his lengthy, record-breaking career, as he fanned a nine-inning franchise record 14 batters en route to a no-hitter against the New Jersey Jackals in a 12-0 win.

Foster twirled his second-straight shutout and complete game and will undoubtedly have his second Frontier League Pitcher of the Week award on the way after the performance. Foster joins Jason Hickman (7/15/02 at Kalamazoo), Adam Palmer (8/5/03 at Windy City) and Matt Sergey (8/24/14 perfect game vs Gateway) as pitchers to spin a no-no in club history.

It was certainly the highlight of what turned out to be a dominant win for Washington for the second game in a row. The Frontier League ERA leader in Foster lowered his season ERA to 0.51 in six starts and has now allowed just 20 hits in 43.2 innings with three runs against in 2026. He used a career-high 122 pitches to do it, walked two and allowed one other to reach, on an error.

Contrarily, the visitors sent out righty Malik Binns to start, and on Fireworks Friday, the Wild Things made all the early noise they could off the opposing arm.

A pair of doubles, first by leadoff designated hitter Antonio Monroy and then by cleanup hitter left fielder Anthony Brocato, guided Washington to an early 2-0 lead after the first inning. After the series opener, Brocato has driven in a run in his last four games, with 11 total RBI over that stretch.

In the third frame, Washington extended the gap by a pair. Brocato hit his second RBI double of the game, and centerfielder Caleb Ketchup knocked a sacrifice fly. The action ceased until the sixth inning, when second baseman Connor Peek's grounder resulted in a fielder's choice to score a run.

The heavy artillery at the plate was overshadowed by Foster's stellar outing. The reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week was perfect for six innings until an error at third base in the seventh allowed the first Jackals baserunner. Foster faced the next batter and struck him out swinging, notching his 12th strikeout and breaking his own single-game career record.

Foster allowed his second baserunner of the game via a full-count walk in the eighth frame, and in the home half, the Wild Things added seven runs of insurance. In an eventful frame, shortstop Kyle Edwards, right fielder Ryan Ford, Monroy, Brocato and Ketchup all delivered RBI base hits.

Washington's ace took the mound in the ninth and secured his place in the record books, allowing a walk in the process.

It's the second no-hitter in the Frontier League this season: Florence was no-hit in a combined effort by Evansville on opening night.

The Wild Things host the second of their series against the Jackals on Saturday at EQT Park, with a first pitch time of 7.05 p.m. It'll be South Hills Community Night, presented by Berkshire Heating & Cooling, as well as Jimmy Buffett Night, with a Hawaiian shirt giveaway for the first 1000 fans, presented by Berks Foods.

The 24th season of Wild Things baseball in the MLB-partnered Frontier League is underway with more great baseball and entertainment to come. For updates, other information and more, visit washingtonwildthings.com or follow the team on social media at facebook.com/WashingtonWildThings or @WashWildThings on other platforms.

Go Wild at washingtonwildthings.com.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.