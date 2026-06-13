Thomas' Monster Day Leads Grizzlies to Comeback Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies got back to their winning ways on Friday night at Arsenal BG Ballpark, getting a two-homer, six-RBI night from third baseman Dale Thomas to rally and take down the Florence Y'alls 9-5 for their seventh victory in their last eight games.

Former Y'all Ty Good got the start for Gateway and got dealt some damage early on by the Florence lineup. The Y'alls loaded the bases immediately with nobody out in the first en route to a four-run inning, but Good was able to settle in afterwards. An elevated pitch count forced Good to leave after four innings, but he struck out nine and only allowed one additional run after the early struggles.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies' offense had Good's back. Gateway got two runs of their own in the bottom of the first when Thomas shot an RBI double to right field that ended up turning into a "little league home run," with Thomas coming home on the same play due to a Florence error.

Down 4-2 entering the bottom of the second, Gateway and Thomas continued hitting. After an RBI hit-by-pitch drawn by Sawyer Smith against Florence starter Evan Webster (5-2), Thomas stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in a 4-3 game, and delivered the first Grizzlies grand slam of the season out to left field, vaulting the home side ahead at 7-4.

After a solo home run by Florence's Dillon Baker made it a 7-5 game in the fourth, Jake Burcham (1-1) delivered three excellent innings in relief, shutting Florence out with just one hit allowed. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies added on a couple runs for good measure at the end of the ballgame, taking an 8-5 lead in the seventh inning on yet another home run by Thomas, a solo shot, and scoring their final run in the eighth thanks to a second Y'alls error after an infield single by Davie Morgan, bring Cole Brannen across the plate for the final margin.

The Grizzlies will now look to win the series against the Y'alls on Saturday, June 13, in the middle game of the weekend set. Ben Gregory will make his second professional start on the mound for Gateway in the penultimate game of the home stand, opposed by Florence left-hander Isaac Milburn. First pitch from Arsenal BG Ballpark is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2026

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