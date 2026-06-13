Y'alls Drop to Grizzlies
Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (18-13) dropped 9-5 to the Gateway Grizzlies on Friday night.
After a walkoff win and a 10-run comeback last night, the Y'alls offense got on the board early against the Grizzlies. Last night's walkoff hero, Jackson Tucker, led off with a single and was followed by a walk from Tyler Shaneyfelt and a single from Hank Zeisler to load the bases. Zade Richardson brought home two on a single, a balk scored Zeisler, and Garrett Broussard poked a sacrifice fly to make it a 4-0 early lead.
Evan Webster toed the rubber for Florence, looking to continue his recent string of dominance and win his sixth straight. With an early 4-0 lead, Webster wasn't helped by the defense in the first when Gateway pushed across a two-run little league home run that Florence threw all over the field. Gateway would tag the Louisville alum for five in the second, highlighted by a grand slam from Dale Thomas. Webster settled in a bit too late but did complete six innings in the loss, allowing a season-high seven runs on eight hits with seven punchouts.
Florence fell asleep as an offense the rest of the way through. Dillon Baker tried to wake the bats with a solo shot to right field to make it 7-5, but the rest of the team didn't follow through. The Y'alls squandered their best opportunity in the eighth when they stranded the bases loaded.
Max Whitesell closed out the game, tossing the final two innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and collecting three Ks.
Florence and Gateway return for game two of the three-game series tomorrow night. LHP Isaac Milburn takes the hill for Florence and will oppose Gateway's RHP Ben Gregory. First pitch is set for 7:30 PM ET.
Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2026
- Thomas' Monster Day Leads Grizzlies to Comeback Win - Gateway Grizzlies
- Slammers Once Again Drop First Game of Series as Mississippi Grabs a Home Victory - Joliet Slammers
- Adams Homers Twice as Bird Dawgs Explode for 16-9 Victory over Miners - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Kobe Foster Spins Fourth No-Hitter in Wild Things History - Washington Wild Things
- Seventh Inning Sinks Boomers - Schaumburg Boomers
- Big Seventh Leads Otters to Series Opening Win - Evansville Otters
- Tri-City Pitching Strikes out 11, ValleyCats Top Boulders, 6-1 - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Crushers Punch Back Late, Ultimately Fall, 4-3, to Bolts - Lake Erie Crushers
- Late Heroics Save Win for Thunderbolts - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Y'alls Drop to Grizzlies - Florence Y'alls
- Mud Monsters Bring Back Zitella - Mississippi Mud Monsters
- Miners Put up Football Score in Second Win at Bird Dawgs - Sussex County Miners
- Miners Blow Seven Run Lead, Fall Further Back in Atlantic East - Sussex County Miners
- Slammers Win Third Series in a Row as They Take Down the Mud Monsters - Joliet Slammers
- Reed, Sanders Log Best Games as Pros in 8-1 Loss to Joliet - Mississippi Mud Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florence Y'alls Stories
- Y'alls Drop to Grizzlies
- Cardiac Y'alls Strike Comeback Win
- Offense Thrives in Series Win
- Florence Rolls over New Jersey
- Florence Wins Game One, Falls Game Two