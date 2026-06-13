Y'alls Drop to Grizzlies

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (18-13) dropped 9-5 to the Gateway Grizzlies on Friday night.

After a walkoff win and a 10-run comeback last night, the Y'alls offense got on the board early against the Grizzlies. Last night's walkoff hero, Jackson Tucker, led off with a single and was followed by a walk from Tyler Shaneyfelt and a single from Hank Zeisler to load the bases. Zade Richardson brought home two on a single, a balk scored Zeisler, and Garrett Broussard poked a sacrifice fly to make it a 4-0 early lead.

Evan Webster toed the rubber for Florence, looking to continue his recent string of dominance and win his sixth straight. With an early 4-0 lead, Webster wasn't helped by the defense in the first when Gateway pushed across a two-run little league home run that Florence threw all over the field. Gateway would tag the Louisville alum for five in the second, highlighted by a grand slam from Dale Thomas. Webster settled in a bit too late but did complete six innings in the loss, allowing a season-high seven runs on eight hits with seven punchouts.

Florence fell asleep as an offense the rest of the way through. Dillon Baker tried to wake the bats with a solo shot to right field to make it 7-5, but the rest of the team didn't follow through. The Y'alls squandered their best opportunity in the eighth when they stranded the bases loaded.

Max Whitesell closed out the game, tossing the final two innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits and collecting three Ks.

Florence and Gateway return for game two of the three-game series tomorrow night. LHP Isaac Milburn takes the hill for Florence and will oppose Gateway's RHP Ben Gregory. First pitch is set for 7:30 PM ET.







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