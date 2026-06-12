Slammers Win Third Series in a Row as They Take Down the Mud Monsters

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Joliet Slammers News Release







PEARL, MS - In a game to decide the series, the Joliet Slammers (12-17) took down the Mississippi Mud Monsters (11-19) at Trustmark Park on Thursday with a 8-1 score.

Like they have for every game this series, the Slammers got on the board in the top of the 1st inning. Ian Battipaglia led off the game and got a single, and he came around to score once Patrick Ward hit a double as the next man up. Ward himself got to come home when Blake Berry hit a deep sacrifice fly ball. This once again gave Joliet an early lead at 2-0 after the 1st inning.

The Mud Monsters eventually answered back in the bottom of the 4th inning when Vantrel Reed scored Andrew Semo off of a double after Semo had been walked. That was all the scoring Mississippi could do, however, meaning the score now sat at 2-1 in favor of the Slammers.

With the lead now at risk, the Slammers produced a strong showing in the top of the 6th to pull away. An RBI single from Berry scored Ward, and both he and Jackson Valera would score from a 2-RBI single from Braylin Marine. Spencer Rich hit what was the 5th single of the inning to score Cam Suto, and Joliet left the 6th inning with the 6-1 advantage.

The Slammers had a little more to give in the top of the 8th inning when a walk to Jackson Beaman and a single by Suto set up a 2-RBI single by Rich. That marked the last scoring by either team, which meant that Joliet won the game 8-1. This also won them the first of two series against Mississippi.

Now having won 7 of their last 9 games, the Slammers will remain in Mississippi to play another three-game series against the Mud Monsters before heading back home, starting on Friday. Mississippi will look to win the second series against Joliet for their home crowd.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2026

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