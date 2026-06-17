Slammers Suffer Heartbreaking Loss
Published on June 16, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)
Joliet Slammers News Release
Joliet, IL - Joliet kicked off their 3 game midweek series with the Windy City Thunderbolts.
The Slammers (12-21) would start off their homestand by scoring a run in the first inning to give Joliet an early advantage. Courtesy of 1B Jackson Valera with a Sac Fly to left field, to make the score 1-0.
Windy City (16-16) would respond to even the score in the 3rd inning, with a solo shot to right field from RF Carlos Pena to tie the game at 1-1.
The ThunderBolts would take the lead in the 4th inning with two runs crossing the plate in the inning. 2B Jose Urdaneta would draw a walk to bring in Windy City's first run of the inning. CF Michael Sandle would draw a HBP to bring in the second run of the inning for the ThunderBolts bringing the score to 3-1.
The Slammers would clap back with two runs of their own to tie the game up. Joliet would take advantage of a wild pitch from Windy City to plate their first run of the inning. SS Braylin Marine would hit a bullet to center field to plate the Slammers second run of the inning from a Sac Fly to knot the game up at 3-3.
Joliet would establish their advantage by taking the lead back from the ThunderBolts, courtesy of a ground ball single to short that would plate two runs for the Slammers. Courtesy of CF Spencer Rich that would cap the Slammers part of the 6th a Joliet brought a 5-3 lead into the 7th.
Windy City would quickly respond with a run of their own from 1B Daryl Ruiz who hit a line drive to left field plating the one and only run of the inning for the ThunderBolts. Windy City would still have a threat for a big inning but, RP Ben Catrambone would slam the door to keep the Slammers on top 5-4.
The ThunderBolts would have the bases loaded in the top of the 9th with former Slammer LF Liam McAruthur up to bat who would hit a double to clear the bases for Windy City and plate 3 runs to bring the score to 7-5.
Joliet looks to rebound in game 2 after a heartbreaking loss, and Windy City looks to take the series tomorrow.
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