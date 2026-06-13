Tri-City Pitching Strikes out 11, ValleyCats Top Boulders, 6-1

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







Tri-City pitchers struck out 11 and allowed just five hits as the ValleyCats (11-18) took the series opener over the New York Boulders, 6-1, in front of 1,848 on Rock n' Roll Night at The Joe on June 12.

Adam Maher struck out two and picked off two runners in 2.2 innings of work to start. Noah Estralla came on and struck out five in 3.1 innings of relief. Quinn Hocom, a Skidmore College graduate, finished things off with three innings of one-run relief as he struck out four.

The pitching dominance highlighted another highlight from the hill for the team, as it was announced that reliever Nate Nabholz is joining the San Francisco Giants organization.

At the plate, the ValleyCats jumped out to a 2-0 lead early on Max Mandler and Amani Larry sac flies in the bottom of the first. Josh Leslie had his first home run of the season, a solo shot, in the bottom of the fifth. Kai Moody (2-for-4, 2B, SB, RBI) doubled in Brayden Jobert (3-for-5, 2B, SB, RBI) in the bottom of the seventh. Dylan Broderick and Jobert drove in one each in the bottom of the eighth.

New York (16-14) got a ninth-inning solo homer from Jason Agresti.

The teams return for one of the most anticipated dates on the calendar tomorrow, June 13, Star Wars Night, with post-game fireworks provided by Upstate New York Toyota. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Frontier League Stories from June 12, 2026

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