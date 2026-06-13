Titans Come from Behind, Defeat Aigles

Published on June 12, 2026 under Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Thomas Ferroggiaro and Jackie Urbaez on game night

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Thomas Ferroggiaro and Jackie Urbaez on game night(Ottawa Titans)

Trois-Rivières, QC - Down entering the late innings, the Ottawa Titans (17-13) stormed back to take down the Trois-Rivières Aigles (8-21) by a 3-2 final on Friday night.

After leaving two runners aboard in the first, the Titans could not solve Canadian left-hander Harley Gollert (ND, 1-1), who hurled five innings of scoreless baseball. At one point, Gollert retired nine in a row and struck out five consecutive batters. Leaving in line for the win, Gollert allowed just two hits, walked one, and fanned ten.

Ky Hampton (ND, 1-0) was terrific in his second start of the season, going six quality innings. The Aigles connected for two runs in the second with an RBI double from Canadian Connor Hicks and a single off the bat of Isaac Nunez.

The Australian spun six innings of two-run ball, allowing seven hits, walking three, and striking out seven to keep the Titans in the game.

Against the Aigles' bullpen, the Titans took advantage of a pair of walks in the sixth, with Myles Smith getting the visitors on the board with an RBI groundout.

With runners on the corners against Canadian lefty Blake MacMillan in the seventh, Jackie Urbaez tied it up with a sacrifice fly to right.

In the eighth, Smith drew a leadoff walk, stealing second then advancing to third on a throwing error to stand at third with nobody out. With the infield in, Jackson Lyon pulled an RBI single to left off Jeffrey Colon (loss, 0-1) to put the Titans ahead at 3-2.

Kevin Miranda (win, 2-2) was dominant out of the bullpen, retiring all four he faced with a pair of strikeouts. In the eighth, Heitor Tokar faced traffic but managed to get out of trouble, while Brett Garcia (save, 7) fanned two in a clean ninth to lock down the win.

Although the offence went down on strikes a season-high 17 times, Mitsuki Fukuda and Taylor Wright each picked up two hits. Chris Davis walked twice and singled in three plate appearances.

The Ottawa Titans continue a three-game series with the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. at Stade de Trois-Rivières in Trois-Rivières, Québec. Next week, the Titans will play a trio in New Jersey before coming home Father's Day weekend to face Québec. All the action can be heard on the Ottawa Titans Radio Network and 94.5 Unique FM, and live-streamed on Frontier League TV powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2026 Season Tickets, 10-Game Mini Packs, and Group Outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

-#FullSwing-

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